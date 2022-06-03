Boris booed at Queen’s celebrations

Tory plotters have been keen to stress that any plans to oust Boris Johnson as Prime Minister are strictly on hold during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. But that doesn’t mean Johnson’s political woes are going away.

The great and the good were at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen’s Jubilee Thanksgiving service this morning. While the Monarch herself was unable to attend, Priti Patel, in a bright pink dress and hat, Keir Starmer, in his usual blue lounge suit, and Sadiq Khan, in tow with his wife, were among those in attendance.

The event, though, was not exactly the smooth operation that organisers had hoped for. Five Royal Air Force soldiers, who were rigidly standing by as guests walked into the service, collapsed in the cathedral’s grounds. One was sprawled on the stairs as the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived, and, to gasps from those watching on, another fell onto the concrete as the Lord Mayor’s procession went in to the service. Ouch.

The Prime Minister didn’t have the easiest time either. The thousands-strong crowd, which had been giving an approving cheer to every other attendee, turned when Boris and Carrie Johnson arrived. Loud boos rang through St Pauls’s grounds. Supporters of Boris Johnson gave been keen to stress that there were also cheers.

Given the pro-monarchy audience are more likely to be conservative supporters than those assembled at, say, an extinction rebellion protest, it made for awkward viewing.

When the service finished, guests were invited into Guildhall, London’s town hall, for a drinks reception. Cameras lingered on the Prime Minister as he was seen clutching a cold gin and tonic. Much needed, Mr S reckons.