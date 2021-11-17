Boris bottles it on Tory outreach

After the farrago of the past fortnight, it’s damage control time in No. 10. Within the parliamentary party there’s a palpable sense of divide between the 'oiks' and 'toffs,' 'officers' and 'infantry,' old guard versus new. Some younger, newer members feel neglected and ignored, having repeatedly followed orders to go over the top, only for the whips to order a U-turn after humiliation. In such circumstances, Downing Street has decided to launch a rearguard operation to lovebomb the newbies and do some long-overdue outreach.

Such an operation is many pronged, with one such tactic being the Prime Minister signing as many bottles of port and champagne he can lay his hands on. Such beverages are intended for MPs to give away at local Christmas raffles, with one backbencher joking to Mr S he could start a winery with the amount of autographed merch he’s got. Steerpike hears ‘dozens’ of bottles have been signed post-Paterson by the PM, with the number thought to run into three figures. Lucky backbenchers also receive signed birthday cards from their leader. Still, with Rishi hosting drinks for select groups of 2019ers and Liz hosting at 5 Hertford Street, it's probably the least Boris can do...

Johnson has also reached for another favoured tactic of embattled Conservative leaders: the Tory away day, set to be held in January. Such jollies were a staple feature of the late 1990s and 2000s but one has not been held since David Cameron was in charge. Insiders hope the experience will bond a fractured party, with a virtual parliament denying many younger MPs the chance to get to know their older colleagues. On one such exercise during Iain Duncan Smith’s troubles leadership almost a quarter of backbenchers stayed away despite its picturesque setting in the Chilterns. Let’s hope more come to the Johnson jamboree in the West Midlands, where Mr S hears group yoga is on the agenda.

And finally, there’s the other classic strategy of Tory premiers under pressure: rally the troops with a bit of stirring oratory. Freshmen MPs crowded into No. 10 last night, hoping to hear some inspiring words from their classicist leader, worthy to rival the great Pericles himself. Unfortunately most appear to have left uninspired, with Johnson’s voice — notably raspy at Monday’s Covid press conference — almost giving out during the evening. The PM's efforts to ingratiate himself weren't helped by his choice of a podium — which made it seem like he was addressing a public meeting — and the fact he left five minutes after his speech. Let's hope that the 2010 intake get better treatment when it's their term to be hosted later this month.

Tories at war, colleagues on manoeuvres, troubles on Europe and a PM losing his voice. Where have we seen all this before?