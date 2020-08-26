Boris hires (another) personal trainer

'Don’t be a fatty in your 50s', that was the advice Boris Johnson had for his colleagues following his recovery from coronavirus. It seems he's taken that comment to heart – the PM has signed up a new PT to help him shift the pounds.

The Evening Standard reports that celebrity trainer Harry Jameson has been spotted alongside the 56-year-old Prime Minister while out on a jog in Westminster this morning. Jameson is known for his work out sessions with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore as well as Rocky IV star Dolph Lundgren (Mr S has resisted the temptation to make a joke about a 'rocky' few weeks).

The question is, what happened to all of Boris's other personal trainers? Like the one who accompanied him on runs around Lambeth Palace? Or indeed the PT he had as Mayor of London? To lose one might be considered a misfortune...