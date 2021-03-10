Watch: Boris hits back over Brussels vaccine jabs

Britain has sunk into a vicious bout of 'vaccine nationalism' — that is, at least, according to European Council president Charles Michel who made the bizarre claims last night.

Those in Westminster have been less than impressed by the Eurocrat's bold claims that the UK is undermining the bloc's vaccine plans, with Dominic Raab ordering EU officials to explain themselves to the Foreign Office.

Responding to Michel earlier today, Boris Johnson told PMQs: 'Let me be clear we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine, or vaccine components.'

Strong words by a clearly irritated PM. He told the Commons that he 'opposes vaccine nationalism in all its forms' — Mr S wonders whether Johnson has anything to say about Italy, an EU member, blocking the export of 250,000 jabs to Australia. Perhaps Michel should look a bit closer to home...