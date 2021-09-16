Boris Johnson’s government shake-up continues

After a rather quiet day, the reshuffle is back on, and Boris Johnson is proving to be even more brutal with the more junior ministerial jobs than he was in his clear out of the cabinet. So far, the following have left government:

Jesse Norman

Caroline Dinenage

Luke Hall

Graham Stuart

James Duddridge

Matt Warman

John Whittingdale

Nick Gibb

Treasury

Lucy Frazer is financial secretary, moving from Justice.

Helen Whately is exchequer secretary, moving from Health and Social Care.

Education

Robin Walker is a minister of state, moving from Northern Ireland.

Health and Social Care

Gillian Keegan is minister of state, moving from Education.

Maggie Throup moves to be parliamentary under-secretary from being a whip.

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Lee Rowley has been promoted to a parliamentary under secretary and a whip.

Justice

Victoria Atkins is a minister of state, moving from the Home Office but staying as Minister for the Afghan resettlement scheme and Operation Warm Welcome.

Attorney General's Office

Alex Chalk is promoted to Solicitor General from parliamentary under-secretary at Justice.

Housing, Communities and Local Government

Neil O'Brien has been promoted to parliamentary under-secretary. He was previously leading a review on levelling up.

Work and Pensions

Chloe Smith moves from the Cabinet Office.

Northern Ireland

Conor Burns returns to the government as a minister of state.

Whips

Amanda Solloway goes to the Whips office.

We'll update this list as more changes are made. So far, the eye-catching moves include Jesse Norman leaving government. He has been a big thinker within the Tory party since 2010 and as financial secretary to the Treasury had been taking a lot of the parliamentary flak for the rise in National Insurance to fund social care.

Neil O'Brien's move to MHCLG shows that Johnson wants this department to be more focused on 'levelling, up', given he has been leading a review on the policy. It also suggests that there isn't going to be a dialling-down of the radicalism in this ministry, even though Conservative MPs are expecting a change of tone now that Robert Jenrick, who they felt was insufficiently sympathetic to their constituents' concerns about planning reform, has been replaced by Michael Gove, whose Surrey Heath seat is right in the middle of the fight about more homes. Both Gove and O'Brien are well-respected not just for having lots of ideas but more importantly for knowing how to implement them. This department is going to be one to watch in the coming months.