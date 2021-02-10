Boris Johnson urges caution on summer holidays

Will Brits be able to enjoy a summer holiday after the pandemic? Just a few months ago, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested they would, telling MPs that he had already booked his summer break to Cornwall. But today, Boris Johnson joined in with the rather less cheerful messaging coming out of government that it was 'just too soon' to say whether people could book time away, whether in the UK or abroad.

The Prime Minister gave a press conference this afternoon which was largely aimed at getting more people to take up the vaccine – but he found himself answering questions about what might happen once sufficient numbers had got the jab, and whether those who are vaccinated will get the chance to go away using an app that sounds suspiciously like the sort of vaccine passport ministers say they don't want to introduce.

Johnson dodged questions about holidays from journalists, saying he would give more information in the week beginning 22 February and that it was 'just too early' to be certain about what people will and won't be able to do in the summer. Asked about an app to record people's vaccinations, Johnson responded that ministers were 'looking at all sorts of things that we may wish to do in the months ahead'. He added: 'When we are in that different world, which I hope will be as soon as possible, then all kinds of apps and possibilities will be open to us.'

His vaccine message was aimed at the two million people in the phase one priority groups who haven't yet had their jabs. The Prime Minister said:

'Now is the moment to do it, wherever you are – you won't be more than about 10 miles away from a vaccination centre. So, go online, or get someone to help you or simply pick up the phone and call 119. And let me appeal to the fantastic social care workers we all rely on to look after our relatives, our parents and grandparents.'

That last appeal underlines concern in Whitehall that many care workers are more than vaccine hesitant, and that this is putting the 'protective ring' that ministers claim to be (belatedly) throwing around the care sector at risk. Care homes report a mixture of what they describe as 'cultural issues' causing staff to refuse the vaccine and a lack of access to doses.

Campaigners say ministers should be doing more on both: spending more money on campaigns which target those in ethnic minority groups where disinformation about vaccinations is spreading, as well as ensuring GPs have enough vaccinations for staff in homes as well as the residents. Today's press conference was the Prime Minister attempting to use his bully pulpit to push things along a little further.