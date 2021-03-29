Boris puts Barnard Castle back on the map

All eyes were on Downing Street’s spanking new £2.6 million media suite, unveiled for the first time at this afternoon’s press conference. Speaking in front of a sea of blue backdrop, Boris Johnson was flanked by a brace of Union Jacks and his covid lieutenants Professor Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

Johnson revealed that a deal has been agreed to support the manufacturing of up to 60 million doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine in the UK. Big pharma behemoth GlaxoSmithKline will provide ‘fill and finish’ manufacturing capacity from the beginning of May – the completion stage of vaccine manufacturing, preparing vials of the final vaccine and packaging them for distribution and use.

And where will such capacity be based? None other than GSK’s plant in Barnard Castle – scene almost a year ago of the Dominic Cummings saga that gripped the nation. Mr S understands that Department of Health press officers have been at pains to keep today’s announcement firmly under wraps. A grinning Johnson told assembled hacks today that the investment ‘shows the strength of UK manufacturing and will further boost our vaccine rollout.’

Was that what Dom was doing in Durham all along?