Boris’s Brexit bonanza

Tory whips are working overtime to win round waverers as Boris Johnson struggles to rescue his flailing premiership. Among the arguments being deployed to keep the beleaguered premier is that Brexit could be endangered – a claim which Johnson's longtime Remainer critics like Lords Heseltine and Adonis are only too keen to deploy too.

So, as Tory loyalists seek to remind their colleagues about Johnson's role in winning the referendum and getting Brexit over the line, what better occasion to do that than on the second anniversary of Britain leaving the EU?

Next Monday will indeed mark two years since that faithful day and Mr S hears Whitehall's finest in the Cabinet Office are planning a series of eye-catching announcements to mark the occasion. Members of the three-dozen strong Brexit Opportunities Unit are pulling together examples of the benefits of the UK's departure from the trade bloc, in what will no doubt serve as a timely reminder to backbench critics of the PM's finest hour.

Such efforts though might be hindered by the fact that, more than a month after Lord Frost's departure, the Unit still lacks a ministerial boss. For while Liz Truss at the Foreign Office has picked up Frost's brief to carry on EU talks, the Unit is intended to remain within the Cabinet Office, with no sign of any imminent replacement for the disgruntled peer.

With Boris ruling out a VAT cut on energy bills and Rishi's taxes killing off 'Singapore-on-Thames,' let's hope mandarins find some examples of the UK exploiting its post-Brexit opportunities.