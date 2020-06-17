Boris scores a first PMQs victory over Starmer

For the first time since Keir Starmer became Labour leader, Boris Johnson clearly bested him at PMQs. Johnson, backed up by Tory MPs who were determined to make as much noise as possible in the socially distanced chamber, pushed Starmer to explicitly declare that it was safe to return to schools. Starmer was reluctant to do so, and Johnson kept hammering the point. This took the wind out of the Labour leader’s sails who failed to land any blows on Boris Johnson despite the government’s difficulties in recent days.

The backbench questions didn’t produce any particularly awkward moments either. So after a difficult 48 hours, Boris Johnson came through PMQs unscathed. There was, though, an indication of Number 10’s concern in the fact that several Tory questioners went out of their way to say how good it was to see the PM back in his place and looking so healthy.