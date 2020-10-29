Breaking: Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from his party and had the whip removed, pending an investigation. This action was taken by the party after Corbyn commented on a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, published today, into anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

Earlier today, Corbyn released a statement in response to the report, claiming that he rejected some of its findings and arguing that the scale of Labour's anti-Semitism problem had been 'dramatically overstated' for political reasons – which he also blamed on the media.

In response, the Labour party has acted to remove Corbyn from the party, while it investigates his comments. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Labour party said:

“ 'In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.'

In response, Jeremy Corbyn has described his suspension as a 'political intervention' and promised to strongly contest his removal from the party.

I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me. I’ve made absolutely clear those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong.I will continue to support a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of racism. October 29, 2020

The EHRC report found that the party breached the Equality Act in three areas in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints, and said there had been 'political interference' in the complaints process. In several of these cases, the report found, the Leader's Office had sought to influence the process. Although the EHRC report did not specifically blame the former Labour leader for the party's failings, following the report's release, the lead EHRC board investigator, Alasdair Henderson, commented that Corbyn had 'responsibility ultimately'.

There had been growing pressure on Keir Starmer to act on the report and to remove the whip from Corbyn. Earlier this year the current Labour leader had pledged to implement all of the report's recommendations when it was published. And while the report did not single out specific individuals for blame, the EHRC noted that the party 'did not do enough to prevent antisemitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it'.