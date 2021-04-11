Britain sees world’s sharpest fall in Covid cases

At the Spectator’s data hub, updated daily, we keep track of the situation here and around the world. There have been several milestones recently: antibody levels hitting 55 per cent amongst the general population and above 90 per cent for those over 70 (who make up most of the Covid deaths). This has helped force deaths down 96 per cent. The below graph shows a breakdown by age group.

The vaccine rollout has been in the world’s top five. And for all its recent troubles, AstraZeneca has shown in real-world tests to be every bit as effective as suggested in trials.

This morning we added another table, seeing where countries are relative to their peak. Britain is now 96 per cent below the peak hit before lockdown - the sharpest decline in the developed world. The below shows G20 countries:

Of course, the Prime Minister’s de facto 'dates, not data' policy means this changes nothing. But it’s perhaps safe to say that we should not worry too much about the risk of hairdressers reopening. Most of us have antibodies, Covid is back down go summer levels and almost all of those at risk of fatal infection have been protected.