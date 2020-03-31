Cabinet goes full Zoomer

Over the last few weeks, we've all been getting used to the realities of working from home. So Mr S was pleased to see the Cabinet getting stuck in with remote working earlier this morning. Yes, secretaries of state and government ministers dialled in from their London pads and constituency piles to coordinate the response to coronavirus.

This morning I chaired the first ever digital Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/pgeRc3FHIp Our message to the public is: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives March 31, 2020

Downing Street mandarins opted for the popular video conferencing app Zoom (The Spectator favourite, if you're interested, is Houseparty). Some have questioned whether it was sensible for the PM to post a pic of his assembled team alongside the digital code for the Cabinet's online meeting. However, one intrepid journalist went a step further and attempted to dial into the call. Readers will be pleased to know that Mark Sedwill is one step ahead of Mr S and his nosey colleagues in the fifth estate. The meeting was, apparently, password protected.

One feature that the self-isolating PM might be grateful for, however, is the existence of a 'mute all' button. Given Boris Johnson's reported preference for concise Cabinet contributions, Mr S suspects that button might be used rather a lot...