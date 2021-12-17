Can Boris really blame the press for his defeat?

When asked what went wrong in North Shropshire, Boris Johnson gave a fascinating answer: journalists. Apparently, they have been reporting the wrong kind of stuff. He told Sam Coates of Sky News:

“ Basically, what’s been going wrong, Sam, is that in the last few weeks some things have been going well. But what the people have been hearing is just a constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians and stuff that isn’t about them and isn’t about stuff that we can do to make life better. The job of the government is to make people like you, Sam, interested in the booster rollout. And in skills. And in housing. And in everything else that we’re doing. And unfortunately we haven’t been able to get the focus on those issues.

I think it would be fair to say that we have heard some self-serving twaddle from him of late and yet this 'I blame the media' line was not only hypocritical and sinister: it was downright insulting to the intelligence of the British public. Politicians can sometimes be so consumed with vanity that their very existence — their self-definition, their self-esteem — depends on how they think they are portrayed in the media.

There was no Christmas party in No. 10? Really? It is government deceit that is resented — at least by most people — and not the media who uncovered it. That is why Johnson’s comment was so hypocritical. It was insulting to the intelligence of the public because he seems to believe that everybody reads the press in the way that politicians read the press.

Anyway, social media has greatly eroded the power of the media to change what people think. Journalists do not dictate anyone’s opinion. I have now been writing columns for almost 20 years and the game has completely changed. We fat-cat columnists face a new and terrifying threat. It is called consumerism. It is called democracy. For the first time we must come face to face with our readers — hordes of lynx-eyed brainboxes out there in cyberspace — and no sooner do our words appear on the website than they can be abusively peer-reviewed and fact-checked.

Our judgments are mocked, our non sequiturs are skewered. Journalists — these characters that Johnson claims to have problem with — are increasingly accountable, increasingly vulnerable to the pithy rejoinders of the men and women on the net. And this is the key point: it is not so much that politics and journalism are increasingly tawdry or despised. It is the growing media literacy of the public — the understanding of soundbites and vox pops and two-ways and blogs — that allows everyone to participate in activities once reserved for the journalistico-political complex.

We live in an amazingly media-literate age, and in my experience people can almost always see behind the hysteria and the hyperbole, and work out what is really going on. What they want is for their politicians to be hard-working and true to their consciences, and they have by now read so much rubbish that they find it relatively easy to blow the froth off a story and get to the nub.

So come on, Carrie, Jack, Michael, Dan (or whoever still composes the depleted Praetorian Guard): just tell the old boy to put a sock in it before he does himself a serious embarrassment.

Oh, and as you might have guessed by now, none of the above is written by me. It's a tweaked version of what Boris Johnson himself wrote when Tony Blair tried to blame the press in 2007: more mean to Blair than most journalists would, even now, be about him.

That's why, as James Forsyth argues today, it's Johnson's friends - not his enemies - that are most taken aback by his illiberal turn. Those of us who have admired him long enough to actually remember his writing, on all manner of things. We saw a coherence as well as an magical effervescence in his work. We remember him being so scathing about the ID cards that, as PM. he now foists upon us by using Labour votes. We remember how The Spectator, under his editorship, was a great defender of liberty. We find his 20-years worth of columns hard to reconcile with Prime Minister Johnson who decides to criminalise lockdown (it should always have been guidance-based) and sending the police after us if we break his lockdown rules.

The moment he decided to criminalise women meeting up for coffee was the moment he lost the right to complain if the press take an interest in No10's own rule-breaking. And yes, such stories may distract attention from his skills agenda, his vaccine booster data or tractor production figures. But in our place, what would he be writing about? Would he have led The Spectator on drugs policy, as we did last week - or gone all-out on the hypocrisy in partying No10?

Since he defended the press in 2007, newspapers sales have probably halved - haemorrhaging power and influence. If voters give him a bloody nose, can he really blame us? As Enoch Powell said: for a politician to blame the press is like a ship's captain complaining about the sea. Ultimately, as Prime Minister, he makes the weather. His bungling triggered this by-election. And he should not blame us if he does not like the result.