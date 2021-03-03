Caroline Lucas finds Rishi Sunak’s weak spot

Rishi Sunak's Budget has been greeted fairly favourably. The Chancellor has succeeded in avoiding sparking uproar on the Tory backbenches. And Labour's response was muted. But not everyone is happy. Step forward Caroline Lucas.

The Green party MP, beamed in to the Commons from Brighton (where else?), found a fatal flaw in Sunak's announcement:

'I say in all seriousness, our nation's health and prosperity would be better served by a Chancellor who cared rather more about hedges and hedgehogs and less about hedge funds'

Mr S is glad to finally hear MPs sticking up for the issues that matter...