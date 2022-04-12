Boris and Carrie apologise for lockdown fines

This evening the Johnsons have apologised for the fines dished out by the Metropolitan police earlier today. First up was Carrie Johnson who it appears organised the infamous birthday party in June 2020 that led to her husband and next-door neighbour both being fined. Whoops!

A spokesperson for the First Lady of Downing Street said that: 'Mrs Johnson has paid a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) relating to a gathering on the afternoon of 19 June 2020. Whilst she believed that she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time, Mrs Johnson accepts the Met Police’s findings and apologises unreservedly.' She has now paid her FPN fine.

Then it was the turn of Boris who admitted he had been served with a FPN – believed to be a fine worth £50. He told the BBC he was offering a full apology for his behaviour and that he wanted to explain events of that day 'in the spirit of openness and humility'. Asked if he would resign after becoming the first Prime Minister to have broken the law, Johnson said:

“ I have, of course, paid the FPN and I apologise once again for the mistake that I made and, as I said just now, I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have but also to tackle the problems that the country must face right now and make sure that we get on with delivering for the people of this country. That is my priority.

Sadly, there's no word yet as to whether Lulu Lytle, the designer behind the infamous Downing Street flat renovation, has also been served with a fine. She was reportedly in attendance at the June 2020 gathering in question. A request for comment by Mr S via Lytle's company Soane Britain has thus far gone unanswered. Like Boris, she's probably hoping this business won't be curtains for her reputation too.