CCHQ’s unfortunate Jimmy Savile link

Oh dear. Just last week, on the day that Boris Johnson raised National Insurance, it was pointed out to the bright young things at Tory high command that they might want to remove from their website his, er, manifesto pledge to not hike the tax. It's still proudly displayed there online as part of six manifesto commitments, adorned by Johnson's own prominent signature.

More pressing still might be the replacement of their current slogan: 'You started it, now be part of it,' urging internet browsers to sign up and join the Conservative party. For, as Times columnist Matt Chorley noted in one of his recent shows, the words have an unfortunate echo with the theme tune to the BBC show Jim'll Fix It presented, of course, by reviled paedophile Jimmy Savile:

“ Your letter was only the start of it. One letter and now you're a part of it. Now you've done it, Jim has fixed for it you.

Given the recent Netflix series about the disgraced BBC star, perhaps it's not the kind of brand recognition CCHQ ought to be aiming for? Especially in light of Boris Johnson's own comments about Savile...