Chris Mason named BBC political editor

At last, the longest running West End drama since The Mousetrap has come to a close. Dark horse candidate Chris Mason was this afternoon named as the BBC's new political editor to take over from Laura Kuenssberg after a rollercoaster recruitment ride lasting nearly four months. Mason had originally ruled himself out of the running, saying he was content in his current role as host of the Beeb's flagship radio show Any Questions?

But it seems that Yorkshireman couldn't resist the lure of the top job in British political journalism. For BBC executives, the news that someone – anyone – is willing to fill Laura K's shoes will come as a relief after first Vicki Young and then Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel all ruled themselves out of the running. Corporation bosses are believed to have originally narrowed the competition to two outside candidates but last month reopened the job advert after having second thoughts.

Mason, who has worked for the BBC's Westminster team for 10 years, said:

“ What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick [Robinson] and Andrew [Marr] with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm. To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.

Steerpike wishes Mason – considered to be one of the nicest men in the lobby – the best of luck in the new role. Judging by the controversies which embroiled his predecessor, he'll certainly need it.