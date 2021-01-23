Christmas 2020 crossword solution

The winners

The first prize of £100, three prizes of £25 and six further prizes of Word Perfect by Susie Dent (John Murray) go to the following.

First prize Martin Dey, Hoylandswaine, Sheffield

Victoria Sturgess, Wimborne, Dorset; David Armitage, Stockport; Elisabeth Hopkin, London SE9John Boyd, Ashtead, Surrey; Dianne Parker, St Margaret’s at Cliffe, Kent; Hilary Balls, North Berwick, East Lothian; Emma Corke, Abinger Hammer, Surrey; Susan Bell, Reeth, N. Yorks; J. Canavan, Berwick-upon-Tweed