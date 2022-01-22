Christmas crossword 2021 - solution

The NATIVITY (89) of the ACTOR (37) HUMPHREY BOGART (47/13), the singers ANNIE LENNOX (112/12) and IAN BOSTRIDGE (4/61), the prolific BAT (34) ALASTAIR COOK (124/119), the colourful writer QUENTIN CRISP (90/92), the outré TV star KENNY EVERETT (97D/82), the expert at ‘THE PLAYING OF THE MERRY ORGAN’ (16/6/38) ORLANDO GIBBONS (99/1), the film producer ISMAIL MERCHANT (127/62), the mathematician who also watched ‘THE SILENT STARS GO BY’ (128/103/10) ISAAC NEWTON (9/55) and PRIME MINISTER (93A/79) JUSTIN TRUDEAU (66/39) was ‘ON THE FIRST DAY OF CHRISTMAS’ (50D/2A).

Christmas crossword: the winners

The first prize of £100, three prizes of £25 and six further prizes of Follow This Thread: A Maze Book to Get Lost In by Henry Eliot (Penguin) go to the following.

First prize Frances Whitehead, Harrogate, N. Yorks

Runners-up Norman Melvin, Twickenham; Juliet Burgess, Narberth, Pembrokeshire; Duncan Milroy, East Molesey, Surrey

Additional runners-up Ted Pounds, Bath; Michael Ollerenshaw, Altrincham, Cheshire; Virginia Porter, Gwaelod-y-Garth, Cardiff; Jacqui Sohn, Gorleston, Norfolk; Nick Walker, Glasgow; Chris Chatwin, Kenilworth, Warwickshire