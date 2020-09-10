Churchill statue targeted – again

Good way to win people over, huh? Defacing a statue of the most popular Brit in history while throwing in an accusation of racism, just for good measure. It seems the Met police has arrested someone on suspicion of criminal damage.

We have arrested a man in Parliament Square on suspicion of causing criminal damage to the Winston Churchill statue. September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the police appear content to stand there and watch as Extinction Rebellion continues their occupation of Parliament Square.

Lucky there aren't any legal restrictions on mass gatherings...