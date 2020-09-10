  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Churchill statue targeted – again

Churchill statue targeted – again
Text settings
Comments

Good way to win people over, huh? Defacing a statue of the most popular Brit in history while throwing in an accusation of racism, just for good measure. It seems the Met police has arrested someone on suspicion of criminal damage.

Meanwhile, the police appear content to stand there and watch as Extinction Rebellion continues their occupation of Parliament Square. 

Lucky there aren't any legal restrictions on mass gatherings...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe