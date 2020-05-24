Steerpike
Civil servants strike back: ‘arrogant and offensive’
Oh dear. For some time there have been reports of tension between Downing Street and the Civil Service. Now it seems that the latest row over Dominic Cummings has brought things to a head. After Boris Johnson used today's press conference to provide a full throttled defence of his aide amid allegations that he had breached lockdown guidelines, it appears to have all got a bit too much for one civil servant.
Minutes after the press conference came to an end, this tweet was emitted from the official UK Civil Service account:
It ought to come as no surprise that it has since been deleted...