Steerpike

Corbyn’s £50k Momentum loan written off

When Jeremy Corbyn was battling to retain the Labour leadership back in 2016, Corbyn was given a helping hand from Momentum. The pro-Corbyn group handed Jez's campaign a £50,000 loan to help in his bid to fight off Owen Smith's challenge. With Corbyn's time at the top now over, however, it seems that Corbyn will not have to pay back the money. Why? Because happily for Jez, the 'unsecured loan' has now been 'converted to a donation'. Mr S is glad Momentum's money went to a good cause...

