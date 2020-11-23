  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Corbyn's Glastonbury blunder
Tommy Corbyn watches his dad in action (Getty images)
Jeremy Corbyn is gone but at least we still have the memories. His son Tommy Corbyn shared one earlier from happier times, when Corbyn led the Labour party. Corbyn junior said watching his dad on stage at the festival was 'one of the proudest moments of my life':

After Jeremy had finished speaking, he said, 'one of the Glastonbury staff tapped me on the shoulder and said "you know he just got a bigger crowd than Rihanna'. 

It was a touching moment, but Mr S spotted a problem. Rihanna has never played Glastonbury. Oh dear. Well, we'll always have the memories...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

