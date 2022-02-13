Corbynistas trolled by The Crown

Jeremy Corbyn's fans were never the sharpest tools in the box. But even by Corbynista standards, the egg-heads over at Skwawkbox do a disservice to the Magic Grandpa with their constant half-baked witterings. Since Labour was crushed at the 2019 election, Mr S hasn't had to care much about what the left-wing websites says about anything, given Sir Keir Starmer's preference for briefing newspapers, not disreputable blogs. But even he couldn't resist writing about the latest conspiracy which the slavish socialists have now fallen for, hook, line and sinker.

For Netflix series The Crown is currently shooting in Westminster, with season five expected to cover the monarchy in the 1990s, with the Queen's annus horribilis, Diana's death and all the rest of it. As part of this, the cast has taken over the QEII Centre next by Parliament Square, to recreate the scenes of Tony Blair celebrating his victory there on the morning of the 1997 general election. Numerous 'New Labour' signs and banners have been erected around the site; cue much droll commentary about whether Starmer really has been studying the Blair playbook too closely.

Unfortunately, Skwawkbox displayed their usual journalistic genius by taking such claims at face value. Without bothering to even ascertain the true reason for the flags, the Corbynista blog duly ran an article headlined: 'Starmer removes any doubt he's a Tony Blair tribute act.' Like Pravda without the prose, the blog breathlessly claimed 'Keir Starmer's latest advertising makes it absolutely clear that he's presenting himself as Tony Blair Mk II.' It concluded that use of the 'discredited' New Labour brand was the final proof that Starmer would return Labour to the bad old election-winning days, ending its dispatch by sneering that Sir Keir thinks 'that what the public wants is a new version of the man many would like to see on trial in the Hague for war crimes.'

After it was pointed out to the hard-of-thinking bloggers that, er, the event was in fact unrelated to anything to do with the Labour party, a correction was quietly posted claiming that 'Some have suggested this may be a set for a new series of The Crown. Starmer is still a Blair tribute act.' After further online mockery, the title was changed too so that it now reads 'Blair tribute act said to be The Crown set.'

For Skwawkbox, it seems that things can only get better.