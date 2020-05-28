Cummings may have committed minor lockdown breach, says Durham police

Dominic Cummings may have committed a minor breach of lockdown restrictions during a trip to Barnard Castle, an investigation by Durham police has concluded. The force has said that the journey 'might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention'.

The statement released earlier today says that while his trip up from London to self-isolate in Durham was in line with the regulations, the journey on 12 April might have constituted a breach. The police have also said that if Cummings and his family had been stopped by officers, they would have been asked to return to his father's farm.

However, the force was at pains to make clear that they considered the journey a 'minor breach' because there was 'no apparent breach of social distancing' and that they would not be taking any further action.

In response, a No. 10 spokesperson said:

“ The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations.

You can read the full police statement below: