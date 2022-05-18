David Cameron bags a new job

Poor David Cameron has had a tough few years since leaving No. 10. Few of his post-premiership ventures seem to be doing well. First there was the collapse of Greensill capital; then his enforced resignation from Afiniti after the firm's founder was accused of sexual assault. There's also the flatlining performance of his flagship legacy project, the National Citizen Service, and the underwhelming sales of his memoirs.

So Mr S was intrigued to see that 'David Cameron' trending on Twitter in Scotland's third biggest city. Clicking through, a headline in Aberdonian organ Press and Journal flashed up: 'Local ‘champion’ David Cameron named new Lord Provost of Aberdeen.' Was the granite city the scene of an unlikely political comeback? For although a staunch unionist, Cameron has few roots to this corner of north-east Scotland.

Alas not, for it seems that it merely is the former PM's namesake, SNP councillor David Cameron, who has taken up the ceremonial post following this month's local election results. It comes after the pro-Union Liberal Democrats there agreed a power-sharing deal with the nationalists to run Aberdeen City Council – a deal that would make the architects of the 2010 coalition blush at its audacity.

Sad news for Aberdonians hoping for a repeat of the former PM's 'Save the Union' Love Actually speech from September 2014...