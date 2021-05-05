David Cameron’s golf diplomacy

It has been a tough few weeks for David Cameron. The former Prime Minister’s brief lobbying career appears to have come to an end with the collapse of Greensill capital while his long-awaited UK-China investment fund is still ‘yet to be established’ four years after being announced. Still, at least he can always relax with a good game of golf.

Cameron is known for his love of the game, having enjoyed complimentary membership to the Ellesborough golf club near Chequers when in office. Now though he enjoys practicing his swing in the coastal surroundings of St Enodoc in North Cornwall, near his £2 million holiday home. Cameron is a familiar figure on the links there, playing in the Seniors’ match and being mentioned in excitable Golfshake reviews of the green.

The current talk of the club is a game Cameron played there last month with his son, for whom the ex-premier initially forgot to pay, prompting members to pursue the onetime First Lord of the Treasury around the course. A spokesman for Cameron confirmed there had been a 'misunderstanding' but that the matter was eventually resolved when the former PM good-naturedly stumped up the £10 fee in the clubhouse after his game.

Still, as one wag noted to Steerpike ‘it’s not the first time Cameron’s links have got him in trouble.’