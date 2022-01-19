David Davis: ‘In the name of God, go!’

It never rains but it pours. Boris Johnson began PMQs just minutes after backbencher Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, with the subsequent session largely consisting of Keir Starmer and opposition MPs laughing at the Prime Minister's current difficulties. But the highlight was undoubtedly senior backbencher calling for Johnson to go, quoting the words of Oliver Cromwell to the Long Parliament in 1653.

“ Like many on these benches, I spent weeks and months defending the Prime Minister against often angry constituents. I have reminded them of his success in delivering Brexit, and on the vaccine and many other things. But I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday, he did the opposite of that. So I will remind him of a quote that will be all too familiar to him of Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain: You have sat there too long for all the good you have done. In the name of God, go.

Johnson claimed 'I don't know what he's talking about.' Presumably a line he's saving for Sue Gray's report.