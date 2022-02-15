David Lammy’s second job thousands

Happy register of interests' day! Commons sleazebusters marked Valentines' day yesterday by quietly releasing an updated list of MPs and what they've been declaring. There's plenty of fun stuff there: Carlton plotter Will Wragg got a handy £5,000 donation from his gentleman's club of choice while both Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and Labour MP Grahame Morris were embarrassingly forced to make belated entries on various undeclared interests. Holly Lynch got perhaps the most intriguing donation: a £20,000 bequest to advance 'the campaigns or careers of young socialist women.'

Marcus Jones can dig himself out of a funding hole with £3,500 from JCB Excavators with SNP outcast Joanna Cherry proudly displayed her membership of the Sex Matters advisory group, as she continues to fight her party's civil war on trans rights. Matt Hancock's app has been renewed for another year thanks to £6,528 from Disciple Media with Sir Geoffrey Cox clearly undaunted by past controversies, having collected another £60,997 in legal services. Recently axed culture minister John Whittingdale picked up £6,000 from the Betting and Gaming Council to speak at its AGM last month; the same body gave two tickets to the Brit Awards to David Warburton and Laurence Robertson.

Yet it was a Labour spokesman which caught Steerpike's eye this time as he combed the register looking for interesting snippets. David Lammy, the recently promoted shadow Foreign Secretary, has been a constant member of Keir Starmer's frontbench team since the latter became leader in April 2020. But how much time is Lammy actually putting into his role?

The Tottenham MP has just declared another £6,927 in payments for another 40.5 hours presenting shows on LBC in December. This brings the total he has registered since the 2019 election to some 394 hours of engagements in broadcast, speeches and other outside work unrelated to his parliamentary activities. This translates to working nearly 50 shifts between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the equivalent of two months of a standard working week. Where does he find the time?

Still, Lammy has been well-compensated for his efforts. Mr S has totted up the sums and the Labour MP has earned a tidy £106,603 in the two years between December 2019 and December 2021 — alongside his annual parliamentary salary of £81,932. Almost all of this has coincided with his tenure on the Labour frontbench: Lammy has registered just shy of six figures — £96,498 — since taking up a job on Keir Starmer's team.

Much of this has been from his shows on LBC but the ardent Remainer also does speaking gigs for good socialist comrades at the likes of Blackstone, Google, Deloitte and Facebook. For £2,469 he spent two-and-a-half hours in June addressing Trainline on diversity, inclusion and race — the equivalent of £16.46 a minute — while Black History Month in October 2020 gifted him four corporate events in nine days that netted Lammy a total of £8,610.

Steerpike is all for such enterprising activities: how gratifying to see that a true child of Thatcher can still make it in the Labour party. But given the hue-and-cry over Sir Geoffrey Cox's bar work and Keir Starmer's pledges to clamp down on outside work, will Lammy's earnings be getting some scrutiny soon?