Dawn Butler’s VJ Day blunder

Dawn Butler's VJ Day blunder
Dawn Butler (Getty images)
When Dawn Butler was stopped by police last weekend she was not in a forgiving mood:

It later turned out that the vehicle Butler was travelling in was stopped after an officer made a mistake when typing in the car's number plate. 'As a result of an officer making a human error as he inputted the car registration, the Police National Computer returned details of a car from another part of the UK', the Met's deputy commissioner Steve House said.

But it seems that Butler herself isn't immune from making a typo. After attending an event to mark VJ Day today, the Labour MP got her J and E muddled up, using the VEDay75 hashtag by mistake:

Don't worry, Dawn, it can happen to the best of us...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

