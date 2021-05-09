Defeated Labour councillor: ‘The voters have let us down’

With dozens of Labour councillors defeated across the country, the recriminations and inquests have already begun. Various reasons have been suggested for Tory gains across the Red Wall including the vaccine rollout and Boris Johnson’s own personal popularity, with Labour’s leadership using the occasion to (attempt) a reshuffle of its top team.

One defeated Labour councillor in Amber Valley though has now offered up his own explanation for his defeat and that of 200 other colleagues across the country. Outgoing leader Chris Emmas-Williams, told the Derby Telegraph today: ‘It’s been a disastrous day for us. I don’t think I’ve ever been in an election with so acrimony and so many lies in campaign literature. The voters have let us down. I hope they don’t live to regret it.’ Emmas-Williams' irritation came as the Tories won 13 of the 16 seats on Amber Valley Borough Council with Labour losing nine and overall control.

Blaming voters is certainly a novel approach to take for Labour. Dissolving the people and electing another might well have an appeal to those drafting party policy but Mr S remains unconvinced that evoking Bertolt Brecht’s satire of life in the Eastern Bloc is the best strategy for regaining the Red Wall.