Did Boris’s bike ride breach lockdown rules?

Exercise is a dangerous game these days. As two women recently discovered, drive five miles for a walk at a beauty spot complete with two cups of coffee and you can find yourself fined £200. Meanwhile, alarm inside government at the number of people out and about despite the 'stay at home' message has led to tighter restrictions being considered by No. 10. So, it's fair to say there's a lot of curiosity in Westminster over a bike ride Boris Johnson embarked on over the weekend.

Evening Standard reporter Sophia Sleigh spotted the Prime Minister cycling around the Olympic Park in Stratford on Sunday afternoon — seven miles from No. 10. The guidance on exercise says 'you should not travel outside your local area'. So, what does the Prime Minister say? While there's no official response, a Downing Street source confirmed that the Prime Minister was exercising — but failed to say whether he was driven there to exercise or had cycled the whole way. The former would likely be classed as a rule breach.

They did, however, voice the PM's concern at the other people using the park at that time: 'He did note how busy the park was and he commented on it at the meeting last night. He was concerned about if people were following the rules and was concerned after his cycle ride around the park.'

While going somewhere and then complaining about how many other people have done the same is an unwelcome trend of the pandemic, Mr S had hoped Johnson would know better. After all, if someone should have refrained from showing up there, surely it's the person who lives seven miles away?