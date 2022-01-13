Did No. 10 break Covid rules (again)?

Oh dear. If you were trying to design a story to offend Tory England, it would be hard to do better than the idea that there was a party held in Downing Street the night before the Queen had to mourn Prince Philip alone at a socially distanced funeral.

But that is what the Daily Telegraph is alleging happened. It says that there were two parties there that evening which, when combined, involved around 30 people. This was back when there was no indoor socialising and the rule of six outside – it claims that a staff member was sent to a supermarket on the Strand with a suitcase to buy wine for one of the events. Whoops!

Boris Johnson was not at this party as he was at Chequers. But this latest revelation will add to concerns about the culture in Downing Street, and the judgement of those who work there. Mr S wonders just where this will all end...