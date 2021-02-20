Do gender studies departments have a gender problem?

Target practice

The government hit its target of giving a first Covid vaccine to 15 million of the most vulnerable people by the middle of February. Some other government targets which have been met (sort of):

— 100,000 Covid tests a day by the end of April. The government did claim to have achieved this — but did so by counting testing kits which had been posted out and not necessarily returned.

— There was a rise of 7,600 people applying for teacher training courses last year, which meant that the government hit its target for secondary school teachers to the tune of 106% and primary school teachers by 130%.

— The target of spending 0.7% of GDP on aid has been achieved every year since 2013. The target has now been temporarily reduced to 0.5%.

Gender split

Students at St Andrews complained after the university’s Institute for Gender Studies declined to renew the contract of its female professor and announced the subject will be taught by two men. Do our gender studies departments have a gender problem?

— LSE Department of Gender Studies: 2 faculty staff are male and 14 female.

— University of Cambridge Centre for Gender Studies: 6 lecturers male, 10 female.

— University of Sussex Centre for Gender Studies: 9 staff male, 29 female (includes research students).

Locked up in lockdown

What has Covid-19 done for the prison population? Week ending 12 February:

2020 | 2021

Total population | 83,626 | 78,114

Male | 79,924 | 74,982

Female | 3,702 | 3,132

Usable capacity | 84,937 | 81,063

Home detention curfew | 2,716 | 2,276

Source: Ministry of Justice

Roads less travelled

How was tourism affected in 2020?

— In April, international air traffic was just 1.9% of what it had been in February. It reached a peak of 36.7% of February levels in August before declining again.

— The Channel Tunnel, in April, had 8.7% of the vehicle movements it had in the same month in 2019. This climbed to 71.8% of 2019 levels in August before falling back.

— In July, 20% of London hotel rooms were occupied, against 90% in July 2019.

— In May, the turnover of the travel and tourism industry was 26% of what it had been in February.

Source: ONS