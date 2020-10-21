Isabel Hardman
Dodging a national lockdown won’t stop domestic abuse victims suffering
Much of the UK is going to spend the next few months bouncing in and out of some form of lockdown to try to contain the spread of coronavirus. That doesn't just mean that much of the country is going to struggle economically, but also that the people who were most at risk during the lockdown earlier this year are still in danger now. Domestic abuse victims are some of those who are suffering the most, and if you wanted proof that their plight isn't getting any easier, just look at these figures from one police force.
“'The rise in domestic abuse that we've seen this year, we have seen domestic abuse rise by 35 per cent since April, which is an enormous challenge for the force to make sure we accurately assess risk, it is probably in its own right responsible for the rise in crime because of the numbers are enormous in that area, I think there is considerably more domestic abuse reported to the police than we have robbery and burglary combined, and so it is a very, very difficult area of work. And that rise is continuing, so we just looked at this month alone, in October where we are, we're already seeing a 44 per cent rise in domestic abuse, which is 900 more crimes that have taken place this month than we had in the same period last year.'
It's not just the burden on police forces, though. Many victims who turn to the police do so when their relationship has reached a crisis point and when they need to move out of their home and into a safe refuge space. There has long been a shortage of these beds, and local authorities have been trying to plug the gap with unsafe temporary accommodation including bed and breakfasts. Then there is the impact on the NHS – not just of victims presenting with physical injuries, but in terms of mental illness, which lingers long after bones have mended and bruises faded.