Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

The President and first lady underwent testing after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive on Wednesday.

Trump has been campaigning across the country this week. He was in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night for his first debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and was in Bemidji, Minnesota. He also appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night, where he discussed Hicks’s diagnosis.

‘She did test positive, I just heard about this,’ he said. ‘And I just went out with a test, I’ll see — you know, ’cause we spend a lot of time — and the first lady just went out with a test also.

‘So whether we quarantine, or whether we have it, we don’t know.’

At almost 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Trump tweeted: ‘Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!’