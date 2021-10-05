Drink spiking hits Tory conference

It was party time last night at Tory conference. As ministers Ben Wallace and Liz Truss supped Roland Rudd’s champagne at the Finsbury reception, Australian High Commissioner George Brandis mingled with Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey at the inHouse Politico party. But elsewhere at the Conservative jamboree, the night did not end so well for one unfortunate young Tory after he was the victim of a drink spiking incident.

Mr S understands that shortly before midnight an attendee at the Young Conservative reception passed out unconscious. One concerned source said that the man in question could not move when he came to, with an ambulance and a defibrillator being called to revive him. Worried organisers of events used various Tory WhatsApp groups to warn other members of the party’s youth wing to watch their drinks. It’s the latest unpleasant event to hit a conference which has already seen one incident of attempted assault inside the main hotel bar and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith attacked with a traffic cone outside the venue.

Mr S hopes the activist in question makes a speedy recovery and that all attendees keep a close eye on their own drinks tonight.