Earth Day – and the untold story of environmental progress

It’s Earth Day today, a good opportunity to look at mankind’s amazing environmental progress. But good news tends to be treated like a dirty secret: in her recent column, my colleague Mary Wakefield wrote how a ‘dark green’ orthodoxy of negativity is being taught in schools, with kids encouraged to think thinks are bad and getting worse. All of this eco-negativism can be traced back to the time of the first Earth Day in 1970, when the worst assumptions were made about what was in store.

I won’t waste too much time here listing the now-disproven Earth Day predictions, but they stemmed from neo-Malthusian idea about the world's resources being drained in proportion to population growth. (China took this to heart and implemented the one-child policy.) Pete Gunter, a Texas university professor, said that by the year 2000 ‘the entire world – with the exception of Western Europe, North America and Australia – will be in famine.’ At the time, 34 per cent of the developing world was undernourished. Now, it’s 13 per cent. We have lived through a golden era of global poverty reduction.

So what went right? MIT’s Andrew McAffee devotes a chapter to Earth Day in his book More From Less. We’re learning to tread more lightly on the planet, he argues: instead of abandoning economic growth as was advocated on 1970 Earth Day we have done something more profound: uncoupled economic growth from the use of resources. In a way that was seen to be impossible by the founding fathers of the environmentalist movement. I was struck by figures in his book and wanted to see how far his arguments apply to the UK. Some of the results are below: they're odd metrics, not ones you often see quoted. But they're pretty amazing, and show how we're using less of the earth's resources in spite of a far-bigger population and economy.

1. Collapse in UK air pollution. Sulphur dioxide is now down by 98 per cent. The PMs (particulate matter) that city mayors get worked up about is down 80 per cent or more. Technology has allowed cleaner manufacturing – and of course, we’re offshoring a lot more of it to China. But here is the UK story:

2. Farmers getting more from less. Ammonium is a problem, seeping into rivers via fields. But farmers, too, deserve a shout-out for reducing the use of fertilisers. This peaked in the 1980s and since then, the total amount of nitrogen put on fields in has fallen by 39 per cent, and the amount of phosphate has fallen by 66 per cent. And yes, crop output has fallen in that time – but only by a small amount (5 per cent) while overall agriculture output is actually up by 5 per cent. All data in table 5.1 here.

3. UK energy consumption peaked in 2001 – and has fallen 31 per cent since then. And the UK economy has grown by 33 per cent over the same period of time. This is a classic example of decoupling: we’re doing and making more than ever, but using a lot less energy to do so. Total inland consumption of primary energy has fallen from the equivalent of 236. million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2001 to 191 million tonnes in 2018 (minus 19 per cent). (Annex 1.1.2 here.) There was an even larger drop in 2020 due to Covid.

4. We’re travelling less, too. The Earth Day fears were that an ever-larger population would inflict an ever-greater carbon footprint by travelling. But technology means we don’t need to do this so much: in fact the number of miles travelled in this country peaked in 2002 and has fallen by 9 per cent since then with a further Covid drop after that.

5. New cars get more mileage from less fuel. The average new car has become 52 per cent more fuel-efficient than in 1997: from 34 miles per gallon to 51.7 (petrol) and 40.2 to 61.2 mpg (diesel).

6. And our carbon emissions? They peaked in 1973. It’s right to worry about our carbon emissions, but wrong to understate our incredible progress on this front. Even if you go back to 2010 Britain has made more progress than any G20 country: whether you count carbon emissions from Britain, or caused by British consumption (i.e. including imports). Per capita CO2 emissions are below the 1860 level.

I’m not a great one for ministers telling schools what to teach. But there is a risk that a curriculum that does not inform children about this progress robs children of perspective and can sow despair. Earth Day will always be a time to focus on future challenges, but it can also be a time to reflect on progress – and on how the environmental project worked. In his book, McAfee refers to the ‘four horsemen of the optimist’ – capitalism, public awareness, responsive government and tech progress.

Things are good and getting better: a ‘bright green’ agenda for a greener, cleaner planet in a way that does not sacrifice growth is not possible but is the story of the last 50 years. We should not lose sight of that fact.