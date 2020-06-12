Emily Sheffield replaces George Osborne at Evening Standard

Today, it was announced that Emily Sheffield, founder of ‘This Much I Know News’ and former deputy editor of Vogue, has taken over as editor of the Evening Standard. She replaces former Chancellor George Osborne, who will now become editor-in-chief of the publication. Osborne spent three years at the helm of the paper.

Sheffield takes over at an incredibly difficult time for the Standard – the paper normally relies on London’s massive commuter footfall to justify its advertising revenue. It has been reported that the paper’s distribution has almost halved since the lockdown began.

Still, one thing remains unchanged: the Cameron-clique still clearly dominates the top rungs of the publication. As David Cameron’s Chancellor and ally departs as editor, he is replaced by none other than Samantha Cameron’s sister.

Readers may remember that it was the same Emily Sheffield who shared an infamous photo of David Cameron, her brother-in-law, barefoot and asleep on a bed at a wedding in 2013. At the time, Sheffield apparently had only meant for the photo to be shared with eight other people on Instagram:

OMG, Emily Sheffield is to be the editor of the once great Evening Standard, talk about keep it in the Tory family !! still she clearly likes photos after she took pic of david cameron in bed while he was PM, lets be honest the paper couldn't get any worse !! or could it. pic.twitter.com/Eqqcsnz37x June 12, 2020

Sheffield's rise to the top of the Standard may work out well though for Keir Starmer. Soon after the Brexit vote in 2016, the incoming editor of the Standard asked 'how quickly can I join the Labour party?' and revealed that she 'only voted Tory for David'.

It seems like the Cameron-era is still far from over...