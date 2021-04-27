Exclusive: News UK kills off plans for TV channel

Plans for a News UK channel to rival the BBC appear to be dead in the water. Last year it was reported that Rupert Murdoch was planning to expand his news empire by launching a new channel in the UK that would take inspiration from Fox News in the US.

Alas it's not to be. The company's Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks has today emailed all staff to announce that broadcast executive David Rhodes is leaving the company at the end of June. It follows reports in February that News UK planned to focus on streaming, with Brooks telling staff that News UK had concluded it was not 'commercially viable' to launch a linear news channel. Instead the company is looking at on demand products.

Over to GB News then...