Exclusive: No. 10 comms chief hired by the Sun

Having been appointed as the Prime Minister's Official Spokesperson way back in February 2017, James Slack has earned himself the reputation of being one of the most trusted operators in Westminster. One of the few old hands to make the transition from Theresa May to Boris Johnson, Slack found himself being shuffled in January to the role of Downing Street Director of Communications – the post previously filled by Lee Cain. However after just two months in the post, Slack has now quit the post to go to Rupert Murdoch's soaraway Sun.

An email went out this afternoon from Sun editor Victoria Newton which Mr S was first to get his hands on:

“ Dear all, I am delighted to let you know that I have appointed James Slack as deputy editor-in-chief for The Sun. James is a brilliant newspaperman and journalist, with a strong understanding of both print and digital publishing. prior to his time at Number 10, James had a long career at the Daily Mail. He was Assistant Editor (Politics), Political Editor, Home Affairs editor and for many years, Leader Writer. He will bring with him his great news sense and a clear understanding of our audience. James will work across both our print and digital output, and he will be integral to the continued integration of our print and digital teams. With our recent Jabs Army campaign, we have really shown the positive good that The Sun can bring about, as well as continuing to serve our readers with the best reporting and bringing in the big scoops. James will start his role in the coming months and I look forward to introducing him to you all, Victoria

The word in Westminster is that this was Slack's decision and the Prime Minister is sad to see him depart. With Slack often credited as the man keeping the show on the road, Mr S wonders which of Downing Street's formidable characters will be picked to fill the power vacuum.