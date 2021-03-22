  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Express anger over Reach rebrand
Last week reports emerged that the Daily Express is due to drop its famous crusader masthead, in place since the days of Max Beaverbrook and his Empire free trade campaign. The right-wing Express has already dropped its strapline 'the world's greatest newspaper' in 2018, shortly after being bought by Trinity Mirror now renamed as Reach. Reports of editorial interference have not gone down well with some long-standing conservative readers, such as Romford's no-nonsense Tory MP Andrew Rosindell:

Mr S understands that Rosindell speaks for others on the backbenches, livid at the idea of woke management interfering with the editorial position of the paper. One for Tory MPs to bring up next time Reach appear before the Commons culture select committee?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

