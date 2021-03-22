Express anger over Reach rebrand

Last week reports emerged that the Daily Express is due to drop its famous crusader masthead, in place since the days of Max Beaverbrook and his Empire free trade campaign. The right-wing Express has already dropped its strapline 'the world's greatest newspaper' in 2018, shortly after being bought by Trinity Mirror now renamed as Reach. Reports of editorial interference have not gone down well with some long-standing conservative readers, such as Romford's no-nonsense Tory MP Andrew Rosindell:

I have grown up reading the Daily Express, as my parents were loyal readers. I picked it up every morning from the door step for my Dad to read. It’s a newspaper that is truly in touch with the British man and women in the street. March 20, 2021

The Daily Express @Daily_Express campaigns on important issues that resonate with the British people. It’s wrong for Reach to interfere with its politics. I don't see how going woke will attract more readers. It will instead put tens of thousands of people off, me included! 🇬🇧 March 20, 2021

Mr S understands that Rosindell speaks for others on the backbenches, livid at the idea of woke management interfering with the editorial position of the paper. One for Tory MPs to bring up next time Reach appear before the Commons culture select committee?