Fact check: did Harry and Meghan have a secret wedding?

Oh dear. Not content with having claimed that baby Archie was denied his rightful title, last night’s interview with the Sussexes saw them boast of having conducted a secret marriage with the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before the public ceremony in May 2018.

Meghan told Oprah: 'You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. We called the Archbishop and we just said "Look this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us".'

She added that they exchanged personal vows during a backyard ceremony in the grounds of Kensington Palace – 'just the two of us'. Prince Harry meanwhile sang 'Just the three of us,' Harry to the tune of the 1980 hit 'Just the Two of Us'.

But the rules of the Church of England — of which Justin Welby is the head — are strict and require at least two witnesses. Their own rulebook states the public must have ‘unrestricted access’ to the building during any ceremony to ensure ‘valid objections against the marriage’ can be made.

So what is the truth? This image of the couple's wedding certificate — when enlarged — makes clear that the Special Marriage Licence for the couple was for St George's Chapel Windsor.

Unsurprisingly sources close to the Sussexes are now u-turning on the couple’s earlier claim. The BBC has reported that the first event was indeed merely a private exchange of vows which was 'incorrectly described in last night’s interview by Meghan.'

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace said: "The Archbishop does not comment on personal or pastoral matters so we aren’t commenting." Mr S wonders how much Meghan’s truth can be said to resemble the actual truth?