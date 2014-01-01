Famous writers on the art of saying no

In Competition No. 3168 you were invited to compose a response on the part of a well-known writer to an inappropriate suggestion about the future direction of their work.

This Austen-inspired challenge produced a terrific entry, so high fives to you all. Dorothy Pope’s Philip Larkin, giving short shrift to the suggestion that he venture into writing for children, stood out, as did Janine Beacham, Nick McKinnon, Nick Syrett and Basil Ransome-Davies. The winners, printed below, are rewarded with £25 each.

“ You kindly preface your admonition (and I have no doubt that, despite your placations, I am indeed roundly admonished) with such charming encomia that it seems churlish for me here to attempt to counter your intimation that my work offers no great benison of humour. I concede at once that I have not that ebullition of spirits which made Dickens such a master of the ‘knockabout’: comedy so broad was never an arrow in my quiver. I had hoped however — ah, the poignancy of pluperfect hopes! — that I might convey to the reader my own silent amusement, the delicious inward pleasure of observing the overflowing comedic possibilities of elaborated irony. To name examples would be as fatuously otiose as explaining a joke. But I might merely ask that you re-peruse my books in the light of this declared ambition. Your suppliant, madam, Henry James.

“ Look. I mean, I don’t mind if you think I should write bodice-rippers. I don’t. That’s what language is, mate. Seductive. Lubricious. They used to queue up for my intimate intimations, my silk-splitting tales. Hmmm. They used to… bend over backwards for them. Soft light, some Paganini, chocolate plush by Camay and Bowdler: change the bulbs, plump the pillows, plug in the bath bomb, and hava nagila, that was lust, no word of a lie. I had a cousin used to like a tickle of my short stories. Hal, he said, Hal, I’m out of juice, lend me a French novel, something with some bite. I called him Bainbridge, it was a curious affair. Bainbridge, I’d say, you’re a slapper, have a bedroom farce instead. It did the trick. But now? Not for me, not any more. I’m writing cowboy sagas, open prairies, scent of fresh bison, the lonely whippoorwill.

“ My dear youth-drenched Alastor, it gives this ex-convict great pleasure to have your admiration transported to me here in France. You suggest my next novel should feature life in gaol; for what with my experience and my undoubted genius there is more material to mine than in Dorian’s picture. You have read, no doubt, all I want to say on the subject in my memorable poem that will interest anthologists for centuries to come. A novel on the theme would be redundant, useless even. If however you wish to ply me with further persuasion, hearing you expound the merits of your thesis over a glass of wine would certainly delight and depending on the manner in which you press your point on me, I might rise to the occasion and come, shall we say, to a conclusion that will give pleasure to us both. Oscar.

