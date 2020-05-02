Four questions we should be asking about coronavirus

The coronavirus came to Britain a little later than to many comparable European countries. We are emerging from the worst of it correspondingly later.

I am told that ministers and officials do not yet have a systematic way of studying the successes and failures of those chronologically ahead of us. Surely there should be one.

How is Denmark’s school opening going? Is the low-key Swedish approach to the virus working, or New Zealand’s sudden reopening? Is Italy, from whose disaster we tried to learn on the way in, making the right moves to head out? Which states in the USA are doing the right thing?

This article is an extract from Charles Moore’s Spectator Notes, available in this week’s magazine.