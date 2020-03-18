Free glass of sparkling wine and Simon Rogan goodie bag at Michelin starred Roganic

Roganic first opened in 2011 in Marylebone as a two-year pop-up. Five years later Roganic returned to London, bringing elements of L'Enclume, Simon Rogan's two Michelin star restaurant in the Lake District – Roganic now holds four AA Rosettes and was awarded its first Michelin star in 2018 after only ten months of opening.

Chef Patron Simon Rogan reigns supreme for his unmatched quality and craftsmanship and is noted as one of the most innovative and exciting chef’s around. Forward-thinking and imaginative, expect only the freshest and most exceptional array of produce from the countries best suppliers, including Simon's 'Our Farm' in the Lake District.

