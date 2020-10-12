The Spectator
Full list: How is your area affected by Boris’s local lockdown list?
Boris Johnson has just set out a new three-tier Covid alert system. Much of England will be on 'medium' alert, which means measures like the rule of six will be enforced. But those areas including Liverpool will be placed on a 'very high' alert, meaning that pubs, bars and betting shops will shut. Here is the full list of which alert levels will be in place from Wednesday across the country:
Very High
Liverpool City Region
Liverpool
Knowsley
Wirral
Halton
High
Cheshire
Cheshire West and Chester
Cheshire East
Greater Manchester
Manchester
Bolton
Bury
Stockport
Tameside
Trafford
Wigan
Salford
Rochdale
Oldham
Warrington
Derbyshire
Tintwistle
Padfield
Dinting
St John’s
Old Glossop
Whitfield
Simmondley
Gamesley
Howard Town
Hadfield South
Hadfield North
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
North East
Lancashire
Blackpool
Preston
Blackburn with Darwen
Burnley
West Yorkshire
Leeds
Bradford
Kirklees
Calderdale
Wakefield
North East
Newcastle
South Tyneside
North Tyneside
Gateshead
Sunderland
Durham
Northumberland
Tees Valley
Middlesborough
Redcar and Cleveland
Stockton-on-Tees
Darlington
Hartlepool
West Midlands
Birmingham
Sandwell
Solihull
Wolverhampton
Walsall
Leicester
Leicester
Oadby and Wigston
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Nottingham City
Medium
England (those not mentioned above)