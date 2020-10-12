Full list: How is your area affected by Boris’s local lockdown list?

Boris Johnson has just set out a new three-tier Covid alert system. Much of England will be on 'medium' alert, which means measures like the rule of six will be enforced. But those areas including Liverpool will be placed on a 'very high' alert, meaning that pubs, bars and betting shops will shut. Here is the full list of which alert levels will be in place from Wednesday across the country:

Very High

Liverpool City Region

Liverpool

Knowsley

Wirral

St HelensSefton

Halton

High

Cheshire

Cheshire West and Chester

Cheshire East

Greater Manchester

Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Salford

Rochdale

Oldham

Warrington

Derbyshire

Tintwistle

Padfield

Dinting

St John’s

Old Glossop

Whitfield

Simmondley

Gamesley

Howard Town

Hadfield South

Hadfield North

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

North East

Lancashire

Blackpool

Preston

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

Leeds

Bradford

Kirklees

Calderdale

Wakefield

Newcastle

South Tyneside

North Tyneside

Gateshead

Sunderland

Durham

Northumberland

Tees Valley

Middlesborough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

Darlington

Hartlepool

West Midlands

Birmingham

Sandwell

Solihull

Wolverhampton

Walsall

Leicester

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City

Medium

England (those not mentioned above)