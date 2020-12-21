Full list: The countries that have banned Brits over new Covid strain

More than 30 countries – including Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Thailand – will not allow travellers arriving from the UK to enter after a new variant of coronavirus was detected. Here are the measures countries around the world have imposed on Brits:

France:

The country halted all arrivals from the UK from midnight last night. The ban affects all forms of transport including eurostar services, ferries and flights apart; only unaccompanied freight will be permitted through French customs. A spokesman for prime minister Jean Castex's office said the 48-hour period would offer time to coordinate a joint EU response. EU leaders will meet at 11 a.m today to discuss this collective approach to the U.K. and its new coronavirus strain.

Germany:

Health minister Jens Spahn said the ban on arrivals from Britain will remain in place until the end of 2020. As with France, only cargo shipments will be exempt.

Italy:

Italian health minister Roberto Speranza has signed a law 'which blocks flights from Great Britain and prohibits entry into Italy of people who have stayed there during the last 14 days'.

Portugal:

Travel to and from the United Kingdom has been banned by Portugal. Portuguese nationals or residents are still permitted to travel between the two countries.

Ireland:

All flights from Britain will be banned for the next 48 hours.

Other European countries affected by the ban:

Belgium has banned flights from the UK for 24 hours from midnight last night.

Bulgaria has suspended flights to and from the UK from midnight last night until January 31 2021.

Croatia has imposed a temporary ban on passenger air traffic from the UK for 48 hours.

Denmark imposed a 48 hour ban on UK flights from 9am today.

Poland suspended flights from the UK starting from midnight tonight.

Romania banned all flights to and from the UK for two weeks starting this afternoon.

Switzerland said it has banned UK arrivals until further notice.

Turkey has suspended all flights from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa.

Around the world:

All UK flights have been banned from entering Canada for the next 72 hours. Announcing the news on Twitter, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said: 'Passengers who arrived today are subject to secondary screening and enhanced measures'.

Hong Kong has also banned all UK flights.