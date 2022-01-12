Full list: the Tories calling for Boris to go

Boris Johnson is now facing the gravest peril of his premiership. Public anger over his decision to attend a garden party in May 2020 shows no sign of abating, with Labour leader Keir Starmer calling for his resignation. Conservative MPs have started to break cover to publicly join those calls, amid rising concern about what Johnson's survival means for their electoral prospects. Mr S will be keeping tabs on the number of MPs and MSPs below...

1. Sir Roger Gale MP: 'Enough is enough, a red line has been crossed'

2. Will Wragg MP: 'A series of unforced errors are deeply damaging to the perception of the party. The Prime Minister's position is untenable.'

3. Douglas Ross MP: 'I don't want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don't think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.'

4. Jackson Carlaw MSP

5. Liz Smith MSP

6. Murdo Fraser MSP

7. Craig Hoy MSP

8. Douglas Lumsden MSP

9. Tess White MSP

10. Finlay Carson MSP

11. Sharon Dowey MSP

12. Meghan Gallacher MSP

13. Stephen Kerr MSP

14. Jeremy Balfour MSP

15. Miles Briggs MSP

16. Alex Burnett MSP

17. Donald Cameron MSP

18. Russell Findlay MSP

19. Maurice Golden MSP

20. Rachael Hamilton MSP

21. Liam Kerr MSP

22. Douglas Lumsden MSP

23. Sue Webber MSP

24. Annie Wells MSP

25. Brian Whittle MSP

26. Jamie Johnston MSP