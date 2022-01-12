Steerpike
Full list: the Tories calling for Boris to go
Boris Johnson is now facing the gravest peril of his premiership. Public anger over his decision to attend a garden party in May 2020 shows no sign of abating, with Labour leader Keir Starmer calling for his resignation. Conservative MPs have started to break cover to publicly join those calls, amid rising concern about what Johnson's survival means for their electoral prospects. Mr S will be keeping tabs on the number of MPs and MSPs below...
1. Sir Roger Gale MP: 'Enough is enough, a red line has been crossed'
2. Will Wragg MP: 'A series of unforced errors are deeply damaging to the perception of the party. The Prime Minister's position is untenable.'
3. Douglas Ross MP: 'I don't want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don't think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.'
11. Sharon Dowey MSP
13. Stephen Kerr MSP
15. Miles Briggs MSP
16. Alex Burnett MSP
20. Rachael Hamilton MSP
21. Liam Kerr MSP
22. Douglas Lumsden MSP
23. Sue Webber MSP
24. Annie Wells MSP