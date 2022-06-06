Full list: the Tory MPs backing Boris Johnson

Graham Brady, the chair of the Tory backbench 1922 committee, has announced that Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote at 6 p.m. this evening. He told the Prime Minister yesterday that the required 54 letters had been received and that would face a vote imminently.

Voting for Conservative MPs finishes at 8 p.m. and we can expect the result to be announced later this evening. Johnson will need the backing of 180 MPs to remain leader of the Conservative Party. A statement from Number 10 said: 'The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they are united and focussed on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.'

MPs who have publicly backed the PM:

1. Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw: 'I will continue to back our Prime Minister Boris Johnson.'

2. Michael Fabricant, Lichfield: 'If you had any doubt, I will be supporting him.'

3. James Duddridge, Rochford and Southend East: 'We need to get on with the job and tonight’s vote will draw a line under these issues. #BackBoris.'

4. Paul Bristow, Peterborough: 'The PM won our Party a majority & deserves to govern.'

5. Stuart Anderson, Wolverhampton South West: 'For 100% clarity Boris Johnson has my full support.'

6. Simon Clarke, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland: 'I will be voting confidence in our Prime Minister Boris Johnson.'

7. Liz Truss, South West Norfolk: 'The Prime Minister has my 100 per cent backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.'

8. Joy Morrissey, Beaconsfield: 'The PM has my full support.'

9. Mark Jenkinson, Workington: 'Tonight there will be a vote of confidence in the Leader of the Conservative Party, in which Boris Johnson has my support.'

10. Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth: 'The Prime Minister has my full backing in today's vote.'

11. James Cleverley, Braintree: 'I’m not going to go flaky on him now.'

12. Eddie Hughes, Walsall North: 'I sincerely hope that once this vote is over we can draw a line under recent events and unite behind the PM, focusing all of our efforts on dealing with the people's priorities.'

13. Andrew Stephenson, Pendle: 'The Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who won a massive mandate from the British people less than three years ago, has my full support in today’s vote.'

14. Mark Pritchard, The Wrekin: 'Boris Johnson will win vote of no confidence later today.'

15. Simon Baynes, Clwyd South: 'Today I will be supporting Boris Johnson'

16. Rachel Maclean, Redditch: 'I will be supporting the Prime Minister in tonight’s vote.'

17. Will Quince, Colchester: 'I continue to back Boris Johnson as Prime Minister as we continue delivering on the priorities of the British people.'

18. Oliver Dowden, Hertsmere: 'I will be voting for Boris Johnson in the confidence vote tonight.'

19. Rishi Sunak, Richmond (Yorkshire): 'I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and clearing the Covid backlogs.'

20. Alok Sharma, Reading West: 'Boris Johnson has my full support & I urge Conservative MPs to vote for him today'

21. Dominic Raab, Esher and Walton: 'We need to back him, unite and focus on delivering the people’s priorities.'

22. Scott Benton, Blackpool South: 'The Prime Minister has my full support.'

23. Thérèse Coffey, Suffolk Coastal: 'I'm voting for the Prime Minister today & call upon my colleagues to do so too.'

24. Jacob Rees-Mogg, North East Somerset: 'The time for navel-gazing has ended. The British people gave Boris a mandate, Tory MPs would be wise to accept it.'

25. Michael Gove, Surrey Heath: 'I’ll be voting for Boris this evening.'

26. Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne: 'Brexit done, vaccine rollout, record low unemployment, Ukraine response - the Prime Minister has got the big calls right and I will back him enthusiastically in today’s vote.'